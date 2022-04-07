Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.82) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/11/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/1/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/8/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of MKS traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 150.90 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 201.40. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

