Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 4/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.82) price target on the stock.
  • 3/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 3/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 3/24/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on the stock.
  • 3/22/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the stock.
  • 3/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 3/11/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on the stock.
  • 3/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 3/1/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the stock.
  • 2/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.08) price target on the stock.
  • 2/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 2/15/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.08) price target on the stock.
  • 2/9/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 2/8/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of MKS traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 150.90 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 201.40. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

