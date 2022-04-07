Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aegon (AEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aegon (NYSE: AEG) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2022 – Aegon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Aegon had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15).

3/31/2022 – Aegon is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

3/16/2022 – Aegon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16).

2/17/2022 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 337,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,551. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Aegon alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 147,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.