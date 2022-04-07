Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aegon (AEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aegon (NYSE: AEG) in the last few weeks:
- 4/5/2022 – Aegon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Aegon had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15).
- 3/31/2022 – Aegon is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “
- 3/16/2022 – Aegon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16).
- 2/17/2022 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
NYSE AEG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 337,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,551. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.