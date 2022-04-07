Analyzing hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) & AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get hopTo alerts:

This table compares hopTo and AudioEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.61 million 2.35 $1.05 million $0.05 9.00 AudioEye $24.50 million 2.90 -$14.21 million ($1.29) -4.81

hopTo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AudioEye. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than hopTo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

hopTo has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for hopTo and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

AudioEye has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 201.08%. Given AudioEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than hopTo.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 29.13% 29.00% 19.06% AudioEye -57.96% -67.45% -44.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of AudioEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

hopTo beats AudioEye on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hopTo (Get Rating)

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company provides GO-Global, an application access solution that offers cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprising GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company sells its products through resellers, such as OEMs, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

About AudioEye (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.