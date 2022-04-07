Analyzing Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) & HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Trecora Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Trecora Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trecora Resources and HF Sinclair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trecora Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A HF Sinclair 0 2 1 0 2.33

HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Trecora Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Trecora Resources and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources 1.82% 2.49% 1.63% HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99%

Volatility & Risk

Trecora Resources has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trecora Resources and HF Sinclair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources $272.69 million 0.77 $4.96 million $0.20 42.15 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.35 $558.32 million $3.40 11.47

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Trecora Resources. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trecora Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Trecora Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trecora Resources (Get Rating)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. The company also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold doré. Trecora Resources was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

