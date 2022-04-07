Andrew Beaden Purchases 50,000 Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beaden bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,147.54).
Shares of VEL stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Thursday. Velocity Composites plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.17.
About Velocity Composites (Get Rating)
Read More
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.