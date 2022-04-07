Andrew Beaden Purchases 50,000 Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beaden bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,147.54).

Shares of VEL stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Thursday. Velocity Composites plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.17.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

About Velocity Composites (Get Rating)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.