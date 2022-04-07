AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

ANGO traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 23,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $920.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 87.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.