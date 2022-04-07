Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 250. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anglo Pacific Group traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.36), with a volume of 1112568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.39).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,328.92). Also, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($63,949.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,656 shares of company stock worth $109,434,128.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £384.81 million and a PE ratio of -99.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.90.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

