Anita C. Elliott Sells 7,502 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,171. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.19. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

