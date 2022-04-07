AnRKey X ($ANRX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $156,346.00

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $5.53 million and $156,346.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.01 or 0.07378786 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.17 or 1.00103239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051300 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,269,279 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

