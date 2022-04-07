Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $30.42

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $32.04. Antero Resources shares last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 9,037 shares.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

