Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $492.05.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $506.87 on Thursday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $350.46 and a twelve month high of $507.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

