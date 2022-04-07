Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.04. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 454,148 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.