Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 745,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.