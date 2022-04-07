Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Head to Head Survey

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Apollo Global Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 21.49 -$376.17 million N/A N/A Apollo Global Management $5.95 billion 2.45 $1.84 billion $7.43 7.94

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Capital and Apollo Global Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 Apollo Global Management 1 2 7 0 2.60

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.23%. Apollo Global Management has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.77%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A -32.99% -22.25% Apollo Global Management 30.89% 17.30% 4.89%

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Apollo Global Management pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

