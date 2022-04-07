APY.Finance (APY) Reaches Market Cap of $7.31 Million

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $140,880.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.01 or 0.07378786 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.17 or 1.00103239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051300 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,753,079 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

