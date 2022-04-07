Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

