Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARBE. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ARBE stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,384,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.