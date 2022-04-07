ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Buys $61,653.80 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92.

ABIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 70,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,438. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.