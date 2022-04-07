Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,842. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

