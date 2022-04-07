Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st.

RCUS traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $34.07. 1,311,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

