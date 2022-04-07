Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.