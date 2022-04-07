Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARBK shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,398. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

