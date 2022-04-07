Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.56

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $135.56 and traded as low as $114.25. Arkema shares last traded at $119.09, with a volume of 6,091 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

