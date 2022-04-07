Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.66

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,159,773 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £23.70 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.66.
About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)
