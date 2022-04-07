Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s previous close.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.