Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

ARTNA opened at $48.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $454.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.06. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

In related news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Artesian Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

