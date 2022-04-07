Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 10th Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.18% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $63,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.45. 1,016,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $181.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

