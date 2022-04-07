Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
