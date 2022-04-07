Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,652.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,652.50 ($74.13).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.25) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($66.23) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.21) to GBX 5,940 ($77.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.72) to GBX 5,230 ($68.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of LON:AHT traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,615 ($60.52). 977,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,121. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.51 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,980.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,592.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 4,391.28 ($57.59) and a one year high of GBX 6,572 ($86.19).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

