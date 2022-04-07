Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 178,308 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 536.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $24,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $184,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after buying an additional 499,647 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,056,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after buying an additional 253,724 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $139.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

