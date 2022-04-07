Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 39,882 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Copart worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

