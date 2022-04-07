Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 39,882 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Copart worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.