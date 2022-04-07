Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 73,219 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Coupa Software worth $26,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $102.28 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.20.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

