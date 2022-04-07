Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,188 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of ANSYS worth $40,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $311.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.45. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

