Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,031,896 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,896 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Cenovus Energy worth $31,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

