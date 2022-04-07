Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 780,270 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.67% of Univar Solutions worth $32,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 79,942 shares worth $2,515,345. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

