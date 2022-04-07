Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 284.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $30,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 269.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 973,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 118,356 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

