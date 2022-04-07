Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 374,028 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $27,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.88 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

