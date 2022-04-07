Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $38,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

