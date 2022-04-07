Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Dover worth $23,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Dover stock opened at $154.75 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

