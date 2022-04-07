Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.33

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 4907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

ASTE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

