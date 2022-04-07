Astrantus Ltd Buys Shares of 2,900 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4,840.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 105.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.
Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
