Astrantus Ltd Makes New $456,000 Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after buying an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.01 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.