Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

