Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $370.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.86. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 173.75 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $274.60 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

