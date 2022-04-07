Astrantus Ltd Purchases New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $102.70 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

