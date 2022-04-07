Astrantus Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,329 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.