AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to £120

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,737.00.

AZN traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

