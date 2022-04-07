AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($131.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.70) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,855 ($129.25).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £104.62 ($137.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a 1 year high of £104.72 ($137.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,849.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,743.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

