Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.40

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $6.76. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 11,738 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($10.34). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

