ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ATIP. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.53.

ATIP stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.